Parents Of Abducted University Students Protest In Zamfara

Parents of the abducted students of Federal University of Gusau in Zamfara State have staged a peaceful protest at the Government House, demanding the unconditional release of their children.

They want Governor Dauda Lawal and security agencies to rescue their children who have been in captivity for 72 days, unhurt.

No fewer than 24 students of the university, 10 construction workers, a staff of the university and his daughter were kidnapped on September 22nd this year in Sabon-Gida, a community hosting the main campus of the university.

However, 13 students and 3 construction workers have been rescued while others are still in captivity.

The protesters vow to remain at the Zamfara State government house until their children are released.

They said the abductors have contacted some of them and the only condition they gave was to have negotiation with the government.