Police Parade Suspects For Burying Rivers Chairman Alive

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a group of suspects accused of burying alive, a Community Development Committee Chairman of Kereken-Boue in the Khana Local Government Area.

The police paraded the suspects during a maiden briefing of the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu.

Other suspects were also paraded for a variety of crimes, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, and murder, among others.

The new Commissioner of Police warned criminal elements in the state to steer clear or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

The traditional ruler of Kereken-boue community, Chief Ezekiel Gara, displayed photographs showing some of the dead victims of the cultists even as he said the community had to flee because of the cultists.

Also displayed were weapons, and ammunition recovered from the suspects.