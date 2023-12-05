I Have Been Battling With A ‘Brain Disease’, Actor Bisola Badmus Reveals

Nollywood Yoruba actress Bisola Badmus recently shared her struggle with “encephalopathy,” a brain disease, in an Instagram post.

Encephalopathy is a dysfunction or disease affecting the brain and is characterised by a range of neurological symptoms that can include cognitive dysfunction, altered consciousness, and changes in behaviour.

According to her post on Tuesday, she has been contending with the illness for over a year, Badmus said she dealt with the challenges of a condition that alters mental states, causing confusion and a departure from one’s usual demeanour.

“Over a year now I have been battling with health issues (Encephalopathy). I cannot even wish my enemy such illness. It was a tough one indeed that made me stay away from social media,” her Instagram post read.

In her post, the actor expressed gratitude to her family, friends, colleagues in the industry, business associates, and the brands she represents for helping her overcome this “tough period.”

She also mentioned the loss of her mother during this challenging time, making the journey even “more difficult.”

Badmus, despite the health struggles and personal loss, conveyed her appreciation to an “unquestionable God” for allowing her to witness a new age.

“In between, I lost my precious mother. Unquestionable God, I thank you for everything, particularly for me to witness yet another birthday,” her post read.

“I will be an ungrateful soul if I fail to appreciate my family and friends, colleagues in the industry, business associates and the brands I represent for standing by me during the challenging period. My colleagues in the movie industry and business associates, the brands I represent, thank you all once.”