Kaduna Bombing: It Is Regrettable – Army Chief Vows To Forestall Recurrence

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has described the deadly airstrike that killed 85 people and injured several others in Kaduna State as regrettable.

Lagbaja, who visited the north-western state on Tuesday, said the army under his leadership will guard against a recurrence of such tragedy in the conduct of military operations.

“My assessment of that unfortunate incident of Sunday, December 3, 2023, is that it is grave, regrettable. We will do everything possible to prevent such an occurrence from happening again in the conduct of our operations going forward,” he said about one of the country’s deadliest military bombing accidents.

“I have gone round to visit and interact with the members of the community. I have come again to the hospital to see the injured. This will help me to know the level of expertise I need to put on the table in conducting the inquiry into what happened.”

The army chief, who was accompanied by principal staff officers from the army headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, also met with the Dangaladima Zazau, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris, other leaders and members of the community.

The COAS stated that he was in Tudun Biri to see the site of the mishap, and to convey sincere regrets and unreserved apologies on behalf of the Nigerian Army to the District Head, people of the community, as well as the government, and the entire people of Kaduna State.

Lagbaja said that he has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain and identify areas of deficiency that led to the inadvertent disaster.

He assured that the findings of the investigation will guide the army in meticulously and professionally seeking and applying lasting solutions to identified lapses and deficiencies in both the human and artificial intelligence variables that will forestall future recurrence.