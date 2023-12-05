Super Falcons Beat Cape Verde, Qualify For WAFCON

Super Falcons on Tuesday sealed a spot in next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 win against Cape Verde at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia.

The Nigerian side had been ruthless in their reverse encounter at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja last Thursday. with an emphatic 5-0 victory courtesy of a brace from Uchenna Kanu, Esther Okoronkwo, and Gift Monday rounding things up.

Justin Madugu’s side were still missing star striker Asisat Oshoala, as well as defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, and were hoping for a repeat show.

However, the hosts had other plans and made their intentions known with an 8th minute goal from Racing Power striker, Ivania Moreira.

The Super Falcons pressed for an equalizer, but the Cape Verde side remained resolute taking their lone goal advantage into halftime.

The second half resumed with a Nigerian press with Madugu bringing in Okoronkwo for Kanu and the UD Tenerife forward thought she had given the away side the equaliser but her 55th minute goal was ruled offside

The 26-year-old would have to wait seven minutes to get her much-cherished goal with a solo finish to maintain the five-goal aggregate tally.

Okoronkwo was making herself a nuisance of the Cape Verde defence and almost got an assist after she set up Toni Payne but the latter couldn’t beat the opposition goalkeeper Jacinta Rodrigues.

Acting captain Rasheedat Ajibade also came close to giving the Falcons the lead, however, her effort went inches wide of the post.

Rodrigues was kept busy by the likes of Payne and Okoronkwo to keep the scoreline deadlocked.

The breakthrough would finally come for the Super Falcons from Ajibade in the 93rd minute to seal the win.