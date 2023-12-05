London, LA See Ayra Starr As The ‘New Rihanna’ — David Guetta

A French DJ and record producer, David Guetta, says the London and Los Angeles music industry sees Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr as the new Barbadian-American icon Rihanna.

In a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Guetta said the Nigerian singer Ayra also known as Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, is perceived as the new Rihanna due to her unique vibe and cultural background.

He commended her ability to transcend various cultures with her music, potentially noting her increasing success and popularity.

“When people speak about Ayra Starr in the [music] industry, like LA (Los Angeles) people and London people, a lot of us see her as the new Rihanna. Because she comes with a vibe that is very specific because of where she’s coming from. But she has the potential of crossing over into different cultures,” he said.

The DJ thinks Ayra’s distinctive musical style is a key factor in captivating a global audience.

“This is the power when you have something new to say, but at the same time, you have more than just that originality; I see this in her.

READ ALSO: Davido Breaks Grammys Jinx, Nods For Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake, Ayra Starr

Guetta, who collaborated with Ayra Starr and American rapper Lil Durk on the track ‘Big Fu,’ highlighted her international appeal, drawing parallels to the last time he witnessed such global recognition with Akon.

“Since we recorded, she is having even more hits. It’s crazy. I’m French. I was in Paris and everyone was talking about her. I was shocked, like, ‘This is amazing’.

“An African artiste that’s killing it in Europe, killing it in the U.S.—it’s not every day. Last time I saw this, I was working with Akon.’”

In early 2021, Starr achieved mainstream recognition with her debut extended play and its hit track “Away.”

The 21-year-old singer, who is signed with one of Nigeria’s leading record labels, Mavin Records, rose to fame with the release of her debut self-titled extended play (EP), “Ayra Starr,” which was released in January 2021.

Her music is characterised by a unique blend of relatable lyrics and catchy melodies.