Tinubu Arrives In Abuja From COP28 Summit 

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, returned to Abuja after attending the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Apart from participating in the conference, the President had bilateral talks with King Charles of England, the President of UAE, and leaders of several countries and multilateral partners to concretize engagements.

President Tinubu also witnessed the signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply and hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

Tinubu had on November 29, 2023, departed Abuja for Dubai for the summit expected to end on December 12, 2023.

The Tinubu-led government was under fire for 1,411 Nigerian registered delegates at the summit, a figure considered as bloated by many critics, though the government said it only funded 422 persons to the summit.