Alleged Rape: Court Remands Herbalist, Accomplice In Kwara

An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court in Kwara State on Tuesday ordered the remand of an Ibadan-based social media influencer and herbalist, Sultan Ojuwoni Atakoro and one Olaitan Ibrahim Olalekan.

The duo were ordered to be remanded at the Correctional Service centre Oke-Kura, Ilorin, after the Kwara State Police Command arraigned them for alleged rape and arson.

The are to be held in custody till January 17, 2024.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that Atakoro serially raped and set ablaze a 21- year- old girl , Firdaos Jimoh in his shrine, in Ibadan, Oyo State, conniving with Olalekan, as well as one Ms Omowumi and her children who are now at large.

The suspects who were arraigned on offences of criminal conspiracy, unlawful trial by ordeal, rape, causing grievous bodily hurt by dangerous means and attempt to commit culpable homicide, contrary to Sections 97, 214, 283, and 229 of the Penal Code Law”, attempted to make a plea but were turned down.

Magistrate Kolawole Aluko who did not take the plea of the suspects when the FIR was read to them, said the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the offences for which they were charged.

He, however, listened to the submissions of the prosecution and counsel for the second defendant after which he ordered the remand of the suspects and adjourned the case till January 17, 2024 for mention.

The magistrate said the offences for which the suspects were charged are not ordinarily bailable.