Alleged Rights Violation: Court Orders Benin Republic To Pay Igboho 20m CFA

A three Member Panel of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court of justice has ordered the Government of the Republic of Benin to pay Mr Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho, 20 million CFA for unlawful detention.

The court ordered that the money should be paid within three months.

Igboho had on February 10, filed an application before the court challenging his arrest and detention in the French-speaking country.

The ECOWAS court also directed the country to comply with its order and revert to the court with evidence of payment.

Igboho was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and detained at the request of the Nigerian government.

The Yoruba Nation agitator had fled Nigeria after the Department of State Services raided his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state on July 1.