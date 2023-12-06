Mouka Launches New Campaign To Promote Quality Sleep For A Better Life

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has launched a new campaign encouraging Nigerians to prioritise quality sleep for a better life.

According to Dr Remilekun Durojaiye, Chairman of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, Lagos Chapter, sleep, diet, exercise, and stress management are components of a healthy lifestyle.

To sustain wellbeing, Nigerians are encouraged to practice the 3 healthy tips- firstly, exercise at least 150 minutes per week; secondly, eat a healthy diet containing fruits and vegetables while also drinking a lot of water; thirdly, sleep on high-quality mattresses and pillows like those made by Mouka.

“The benefits of a good night’s sleep are numerous to health and wellbeing”, said Dr Remilekun. Expounding on this, she shed more light on the benefits.

According to her, studies have proven that sleep can boost immunity, as people who don’t get quality or enough sleep are more likely to get sick after exposure to a virus. In addition, sleep strengthens the heart as sleeping less than 7 hours per night increases the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.

Similarly, studies also show there is a strong association between chronic sleep deprivation and the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. The most obvious advantage of sleep is that it relaxes and rejuvenates a tired body, making it alert and active again for the next day’s work.

The Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the NSP also sounded a note of caution to Nigerians about the hazards of a poor sleep culture.

“Short-term impacts include difficulty concentrating, decline in mood, impaired memory and visible signs of fatigue. Long-term impacts of poor sleep are poor work performance, cognitive decline and heightened risk of dementia,” said Dr Remilekun.

The Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Akeem Audu, shared the company’s views on this new campaign direction.

“As the owners of sleep in Nigeria, the onus lies on us to educate our consumers. Our mantra is adding comfort to life, and we do this not only by providing top-quality sleep solutions but also by ensuring our consumers imbibe a healthy sleep culture. Our top priority is to secure Nigerians’ wellbeing, ” Akeem said.

Mouka is a proud member of the Dolidol International Group, with its head office in Morocco. The company has a wide range of top-quality products, including Royal Luxury Pillow Top Mattress, Wellbeing range of Orthopaedic mattresses, Wellbeing Mattress Topper and Bio Pillow made with breakthrough Bio-Crystal Technology.

The brand is also exclusively endorsed by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists.

