The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has debunked stories making the rounds online that a huge amount of money was budgeted for the renovation of his residence in the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

There has been a backlash, especially on social media, following claims that N10bn was budgeted for the renovation of the Chief of Staff residence and that N10.1bn was also budgeted for his computer software.

In a post on his official X handle, Gbajabiamila, however, said there was no provision in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of his residence, adding that he lives in his private apartment.

He said the amount quoted online was for renovating the Presidential Quarters in Dodan Barracks and the Vice President’s Lodge in Lagos.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives added that the renovation includes overhauling the information management and communications facilities in the Presidency to meet modern standards and to provide vehicles for the staff of the Presidency.

“It has become necessary to clarify that there is no provision in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for the renovation of any residence for the Chief of Staff to the President. I live in my private residence,” he wrote.

Gbajabiamila said healthy public debate about government actions requires responsibility and engagement based on facts rather than insinuations.