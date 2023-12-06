Police Begin Probe Over ‘Attack’ On Kogi Tribunal Secretary

The police in Kogi State has commenced investigation into a reported attack on the Secretary to the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, David Mike.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, William Aya, on Wednesday, said based on Mike’s report, gunmen carted away the petitions of four parties challenging the electoral victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, in the November 11, 2023 poll.

In a statement on Wednesday, Aya said Mike reported to the police that he was attacked on Monday by some armed men while heading to his office at the High Court Complex in Lokoja, the state capital.

The tribunal secretary said he was with two other officials when the incident occurred.

“All of them (gunmen) surrounded and blocked him (Mike) as he attempted to reverse,” the police said in their statement.

“That he saw about seven hooded men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car, ransacked the car and made away with all the documents including Petitions filed by four (4) Parties namely Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP)/two (2) Record Books/a Bag containing his personal items.”

The police said an investigation into the incident has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Gunmen had last Friday attacked the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in the state, Gabriel Longpet.