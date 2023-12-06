Police Inspector Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Motorist In Delta

A police inspector has been arrested in Delta after allegedly shooting a motorist at Ekrerhavwe Junction in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The unnamed inspector was arrested by the Delta State Police Command a day after the tragic shooting of the victim identified as Lucky while on stop-and-search duty.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Returns To Nigeria From COP28

He said that the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Wale Abass on receipt of the sad news, immediately ordered the arrest and detention of the errant police officer.

Abass also directed that the officer be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Asaba for a thorough and speedy investigation.

“CP Wale Abass commiserates the injured victim, wishing him a speedy recovery. He also noted that the Force, being a disciplined organization, will not condone such cruel action by any member of the Force,” Edafe stated.

The Commissioner of Police has also assured that the offending officer will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures including criminal prosecution.

Abass also appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that justice will not just be done but will be seen to have been done.