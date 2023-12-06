Shooting Leaves Four Wounded In Central Brussels

A shooting on a major shopping street in central Brussels Wednesday evening left four people wounded, the Belgian capital’s police said.

The assailants had left the scene by the time the police arrived after being called at about 7:30 pm (1830 GMT), police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere told AFP.

“At this point, there is nothing to make us think it was a terrorist act,” she said.

One of the wounded is in critical condition.

The shots were fired on the Avenue de la Toison d’Or, a busy commercial street near a covered passageway featuring upscale fashion boutiques. The passageway was evacuated, according to Belgian media.

