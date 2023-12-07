Adebutu, Others Absent As FG Begins Prosecution On Vote Buying, Money Laundering

The Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Thursday began hearing proceedings by the Federal Government against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18th governorship election in the state, Ladi Adebutu, on charges of money laundering and vote buying.

The case is before Justice Abiodun Akinyemi of Court 4 of the State High Court located along President Muhammadu Buhari Estate in the state capital

Five suspects were in court when the case was called, while Adebutu and four other accused persons were absent

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Goddy Uche announced an appearance for Adebutu who claimed to have been on “medical vacation” since April 2023, while Chief Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), appeared for the prosecution.

Fifty-two ATM debit cards bearing the name Dame Caroline Adebutu Foundation were presented and accepted as exhibits along with a PDP polling agent tag and a motorcycle that four of the suspects were allegedly riding on the day of their arrest.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented two witnesses for cross-examination, including a Point Of Sale (PoS) operator, who claimed he earned a commission on the N10,000 transactions on the debit cards.

The hearing in the case continues on Friday as agreed to by both parties.