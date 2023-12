British poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who famously rejected an honour from Queen Elizabeth II over Britain’s empire and links to slavery, died on Thursday at the age of 65, his family said.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning 7th December 2023,” the family said in a statement on Instagram, adding that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.

