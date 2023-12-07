Budget Defence: Army Restates Call For Removal From Envelop System Of Funding

The Nigerian Army on Thursday restated its call for the Force to be removed from the general system of funding in the country.

Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja who made the request while defending the budget proposal of the Nigerian army before a joint budget Defence session, explained that the system has continued to encourage gross under funding of the Army.

He further urged the National Assembly to facilitate the passage of the Armed Forces Trust fund bill before the end of 10th Assembly.

This according to him would bring efficiency and the required manpower, including the expansion of the theater of operations of the army.

The committee observed a minute silence, after which the COAS again expressed regrets over the Kaduna accidental drone bombing, describing it as an error.

Calling for sober reflection, the joint committee assured that investigations are ongoing to unravel the true situation of the matter, while also observing that the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian army should be given topmost priority in the budget, to ensure the army effectively tackles the nation’s security challenges.