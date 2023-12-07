California National Guard To Revitalize Collaboration With NAF

The California National Guard (CNG) has promised to revitalize and enhance its existing partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria and across Africa.

Adjutant General of the CNG, Major General Matthew Beevers, gave this reaffirmation when he paid a courtesy visit to Headquarters NAF on Wednesday.

Major General Beevers, who stated this also emphasized the pivotal role of the NAF as an important strategic ally in the global effort against terrorism.

Speaking further, Major General Beevers expressed the readiness of the CNG to assist the NAF in equipment acquisition and training, which will go a long way in bolstering its effectiveness in ongoing counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations.

Responding, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, conveyed NAF’s unwavering dedication to combating terrorists and criminal activities within Nigeria.

He also affirmed NAF’s willingness to strengthen its collaboration with the CNG and other strategic partners to address the treats of terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, the CAS also stated that the commitment for a revitalized working relations by Major General Beevers represents a positive stride in strengthening international cooperation, aligning with a key aspect of his Command Philosophy that underscores the need for enhanced strategic partnerships.

In closing, the CAS extended gratitude to the CNG as well as the United States (US) Government for their consistent support to the NAF.

Major General Beevers was accompanied by Mr Joseph Kraus who is the Political-Military Officer at the US Embassy Abuja, Lieutenant Colonel Megan Stromberg, the Women, Peace and Security Representative at the CNG, Command Sergent Major Kristin Caldwell of 340th Brigade Support Battalion as well as staff of the US Embassy Defence Section.