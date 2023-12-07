Court Freezes 24 Kano Govt Accounts Over N30bn Compensation Dispute

In a recent development, the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a garnishee order, freezing a total of 24 bank accounts belonging to the Kano State Government.

This order was granted in response to a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association.

The association sought compensation for the demolition of their shops, which they deemed illegal and unjust.

Justice I. E. Ekwo, presiding over the case, delivered the ruling on November 28, 2023, affirming the attachment of funds totaling N30 billion.

According to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling signed by the Registrar, Chioma Chijioke, the action is aimed at satisfying the judgment in favour of the shop owners, following the alleged illegal demolition carried out by the state in June 2023.

In the court order, Justice Ekwo specified, “A garnishee order Nisi is hereby made attaching the funds (present and future) of Kano State Government, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, KNUPDA, and Attorney General of Kano State… to the tune of N30 billion in satisfaction of the judgment.”

Moreover, the court has mandated the garnishees to appear before it and provide cause, if any, against the order Nisi being made absolute. The Judge also stipulated that the judgment creditors should serve the defendants and Garnishees at least 14 days prior to the next hearing, scheduled for 18th January, 2024.

This ruling comes subsequent to an earlier judgment by the Federal High Court in Kano, where the shop owners were awarded N30 billion as compensation for the demolition of their shops.

The frozen accounts span across 24 banks.