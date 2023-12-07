FG To Build Houses, Clinics, Others In Kaduna Village After Erroneous Bombing

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hinted at plans by the Federal Government to rebuild Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which was hit by a misfire from drones belonging to the Nigerian military.

According to the VP, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started in Kaduna State, with a complete package, including houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives and solar energy, among others, in Tudun Biri community as a way of compensation for the destruction caused by the drone misfire.

A spokesperson for Shettima, Stanley Nkwocha, said the Vice President disclosed this on Thursday after visiting the victims of the drone misfire at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna State where some of the casualties, most of whom are women and children, are receiving treatment.

READ ALSO: Those Found Culpable For Kaduna Bombing Will Be Punished – Shettima

He said that Shettima also directed the Management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise and provide adequate support to the victims of the tragedy in Tudun Biri village.

Announcing President Tinubu’s decision to rebuild the community, VP Shettima who spoke at a meeting with leaders and other stakeholders of the community said, “Most importantly, the President approved the commencement of the Pullako Initiative by next month. The Pullako Initiative is the President’s unique response as a non-kinetic approach to the challenges in the North West.

“Beneficiary states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and for the purpose of equity and justice, we deliberately included Niger and Benue States.

“Actually, our intent was to kick off the programme in Sokoto, but in the light of recent development, the President directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started here in Kaduna State. And Tudun Biri will be the first beneficiary of that scheme. We are going to build houses that will complement the efforts of the Right Honorable Speaker.

“But ours is a complete package as well, including houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives and solar energy. It’s a complete package of solutions as a non-kinetic response to the problems of banditry and kidnapping in the North West.”

The Vice President also noted that President Tinubu is worried about the tragic incident, just as he pointed out that away from the number of casualties, it is gruesome to lose even one life.