Legendary Labour Leader Frank Kokori Is Dead

Former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, is dead.

He reportedly died on the same day he was supposed to mark his 80th birthday,

Kokori, a activist with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), died of kidney-related ailment in the early hours of Thursday at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State.

His death was confirmed by the Delta State Government.

Kokori gained prominence in the struggle for the validation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Abiola.

Dignitaries and some of the old associates of the departed labour leader have since been showering tributes on him.

I have just received with shock, news of the passing of one of Nigeria's greatest statesmen, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, a Deltan of unparalleled patriotism. I am saddened that at a time like this when his patriotic zeal is needed in our dear nation, Nigeria, death came calling.

I mourn the passing away of my father-in-the-struggle, my mentor and my guide. When Frank Kokori was in solitary confinement in Bama prisons for his struggle for the restoration of the June 12 mandate nearly 30 years ago, I personally represented him in various courts, fighting

I received the sad news of the death of Comrade Frank Kokori. He was one of the patriarch of the struggle for the restoration of democratic rule in the 90s. He led a prolonged NUPENG strike action that immensely contributed to the demise of military rule in the country.

I paused for a prayer this morning to plead that the Angels escort the soul of Frank Kokori into paradise. We were in the trenches together 30 years ago fighting for Democracy when the elections of June 12 1993 happened. He was a tenacious fighter, a true soldier for justice