Legendary Labour Leader Frank Kokori Is Dead

By Channels Television
Updated December 7, 2023
Former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, is dead.

Kokori, a activist with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), died of kidney-related ailment in the early hours of Thursday at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State.

His death was confirmed by the Delta State Government.

Kokori gained prominence in the struggle for the validation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Abiola.

Dignitaries and some of the old associates of the departed labour leader have since been showering tributes on him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

