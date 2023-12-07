Those Found Culpable For Kaduna Bombing Will Be Punished – Shettima

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has assured that the Federal Government is determined to fully probe the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and thereafter punish anyone found culpable in the incident.

He also pledged that the victims of the incident would be supported by the Federal Government.

The Vice president gave the assurance when he visited the victims of the attack at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the Kaduna State capital on Thursday.

“There is no gain in dwelling too much on this incident that has happened. I am here because the President is deeply concerned; he was deeply touched by what happened.

“Let’s not talk about the numbers, one life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in a pogrom. The heart of the President is with the bereaved families. We were at the hospital to sympathise with the victims and be rest assured that the Federal Government stands by the community affected and the government and people of Kaduna State on this unfortunate incident.

“It is already directed by Mr President, an investigation is being conducted with a view to preventing a re-occurrence of the incident and we expect a report to be submitted in the shortest possible time,” Shettima said days after the incident threw the nation into mourning.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to offer his condolences and support to the victims and families of the recent bomb strikes in Kaduna. Shettima toured the hospital wards, meeting with injured victims and their loved ones. He offered… https://t.co/YvTjmsJaOd pic.twitter.com/O3meb0pjT4 — Stanley Nkwocha (@stanleynkwocha_) December 7, 2023 Advertisement

READ ALSO: Shettima In Kaduna On Condolence Visit

He also assured that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is committed to the total eradication of terrorism and banditry in the Northern region and other parts of the country.

Shettima was received on arrival in Kaduna State by Governor Uba Sani who accompanied him to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital where he commiserated with the victims.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje were among Shettima’s entourage.

Army Apologises, Govt Orders Probe

The Vice President’s condolence visit comes four days after the deadly airstrike that killed over 85 persons and injured several others in the North-Western state.

Sunday’s tragic incident has received condemnation from local and international watchdogs, all calling for investigations and a standardised review of procedural activities.

There was confusion in the wake of the airstrike with many calling out the Nigerian Air Force. However, the agency was quick to absolve itself of responsibility for the incident. The Kaduna State government hours later said the Nigerian Army had claimed responsibility for the accidental bombing in Nigeria’s North-West region.

The Army has since taken responsibility for the accident with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, during his visit apologising to the community over the matter, promising to halt a repeat of such an incident.

“My assessment of that unfortunate incident of Sunday, December 3, 2023, is that it is grave, regrettable. We will do everything possible to prevent such an occurrence from happening again in the conduct of our operations going forward,” he said about one of the country’s deadliest military bombing accidents.

Both the Federal and Kaduna State governments have ordered a full investigation into the incident.

The Kaduna incident happened months after another fatal airstrike on Kwatiri, a Nasarawa village. At least 39 persons were killed and six others injured in the 24 January incident.