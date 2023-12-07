Tinubu Appoints New Members Of National Council On Privatization

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new members of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), representing the private sector in the Council.

This was made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday and made available to Channels Television.

According to him, The President charged the new members of the Council to bring the best of their private sector experience to bear in ensuring that Nigerians receive the greatest value and impact from investments that were made on their behalf.

The appointed members are:

(1) Oluwole Osin — South-West

(2) Mohammed Mustapha Bintube — North-East

(3) Olayiwola Yahaya — North-Central

(4) Akwa Effion Okon — South-South