‘Bottle FC Is Back’, Ozil Mocks Tottenham’s Winless Run

Former Arsenal star, Mesut Ozil, has taunted old rival Tottenham following their latest defeat, labelling them “bottle FC”.

Spurs lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Thursday night London derby after taking the lead, making it their third home defeat on the bounce.

The defeat also marked the first time a Premier League side has taken the lead in five straight matches and not gone onto win the game.

The string of disappointing results has derailed Spurs who enjoyed a superb start to the season, briefly moving top of the league in late October.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Boss Arteta Says He Cannot Stop Touchline Emotion Despite Ban

They have only managed to pick up one point since a 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in a game where they had both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent off while losing James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to injury.

The Chelsea defeat was followed by a late defeat away to Wolves and a home defeat to Aston Villa.

Before last night’s loss, Tottenham rescued a late point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.

Sharing post containing statistics of Tottenham’s recent woes, Ozil wrote: “Who else should be able to break that record? Bottle Job FC is back”.

Who else should be able to break that record? 😬 Bottle Job FC is back 🫡 https://t.co/AX6q18lUHm — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 8, 2023

Tottenham have now slipped down to fifth place, eight points behind North London rival Arsenal, who currently lead with the pack with 36 points.