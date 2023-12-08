‘Bottle FC Is Back’, Ozil Mocks Tottenham’s Winless Run

Spurs lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Thursday night London derby after taking the lead, making it their third home defeat on the bounce.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated December 8, 2023
Former Arsenal star, Mesut Ozil, has taunted old rival Tottenham following their latest defeat, labelling them “bottle FC”.

The defeat also marked the first time a Premier League side has taken the lead in five straight matches and not gone onto win the game.

The string of disappointing results has derailed Spurs who enjoyed a superb start to the season, briefly moving top of the league in late October.

They have only managed to pick up one point since a 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in a game where they had both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent off while losing James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to injury.

The Chelsea defeat was followed by a late defeat away to Wolves and a home defeat to Aston Villa.

Before last night’s loss, Tottenham rescued a late point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.

Sharing post containing statistics of Tottenham’s recent woes, Ozil wrote: “Who else should be able to break that record? Bottle Job FC is back”.

Tottenham have now slipped down to fifth place, eight points behind North London rival Arsenal, who currently lead with the pack with 36 points.

