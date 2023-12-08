Brilliant Boniface Wins Rookie Of The Month For Fourth Time In A Row

Victor Boniface’s impressive start to life in the Bundesliga continues to get better as the lanky Bayer Leverkusen forward was named the league’s Rookie of the Month for the fourth time in a row.

The Super Eagles star beat Xavi Simons and Merlin Röhl in the vote to scoop the prize for players under 23, the Bundesliga said Friday.

Although he did not score in the league for the month under review – November – Boniface’s goal contributions were enough to get him the gong.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Boss Arteta Says He Cannot Stop Touchline Emotion Despite Ban

“Instead, he chipped in with two assists in the 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim on Matchday 10. The Nigerian was his usual shot-happy self with 11 attempts, but he is much more than just a classic centre-forward,” the league wrote about the 22-year-old who arrived in Germany from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer.

“He also set up three attempts for teammates, meaning he was directly involved in a shot on goal every 18 minutes on average.”