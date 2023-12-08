Kaduna Bombing: Rebuilding Of Community To Start in Three Weeks, Says Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has stated that the rebuilding of the Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area will commence in the next three weeks.

An air strike intended to flush out terrorists had on Sunday night accidentally hit civilians during a religious celebration with the death toll rising to 127 and scores of injured persons receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state.

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Gov Sani said Vice President Kashim Shettima had assured rebuilding efforts would commence as soon as possible, calling for calm.

READ ALSO: Army Airstrike: No Religious, Ethnic Cleansing In Kaduna – Gov Sani

“In the course of this incident, we are starting a program. So the whole community will be rebuilt.”

“Mr. Vice President, yesterday, even this morning, I called him, and he assured me that the rebuilding of the community will start in the next three to four weeks maximum,” he said.

“I won’t be surprised if the whole building starts in the next two weeks.”

“Today they have taken responsibility and it’s a way forward. Having taken responsibility, We will have to fast-track the investigation and ensure that those involved are dealt with decisively.”

“For me, it’s key and that will make the community a bit calm and satisfied.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, during his visit to the community on Tuesday, apologised to the relatives of the victims, describing the incident as “very disheartening.”

Lagbaja, also ordered an investigation into the incident, saying the probe would prevent future occurrences.

Despite the Army owning up to the tragic incident, protesters stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday to express their anger where they demanded justice for the victims, and challenged the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, to either live up to his responsibility or resign.

Similarly, the United Nations expressed its disapproval of the bombing and urged the military to review its rules of engagement.

“While we note that the authorities have termed the civilian deaths as accidental, we call on them to take all feasible steps in the future to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected,” said Magango in a statement.

“They must review rules of engagement and standard operating procedures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” the UN human rights, Public Information Officer, Seif Magango on Wednesday