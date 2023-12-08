Kaduna Bombing: Ribadu, Northern Senators Pass Vote Of Confidence On Security Agencies

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and senators from northern Nigeria have passed a vote of confidence on the country’s security agencies despite the accidental military drone strike in Tudun Biri village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

While 85 persons were confirmed dead in the strike and scores were injured in the most recent military mishap, Ribadu and the lawmakers are commending the commitment of security agencies to reducing the security challenges in the region.

The NSA who gave the commendation when he visited Tudun Biri village on a fact-finding mission, also assured that the bombing incident will not be swept under the carpet. He promised that a holistic investigation would soon commence to avert the recurrence of such an incident.

“We are here to physically see and also talk directly to the people, victims, and families and make an assessment for the Federal Government. It is a tragedy and misfortune. But it has happened. What matters is: how we move forward, what we going to learn from here, and what exactly we need to do,” Ribadu added.

He commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his display of maturity and leadership in handling of the unfortunate incident, particularly in providing relief materials and other logistics to the victims.

The northern senators, led by Senator Abdul Ningi, also visited Governor Sani to condole with him over the bombing incident.

The senators while expressing grief over the incident, commended security agencies for the success in the war against terrorism and banditry in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones.

They are also appealing to Nigerians to drop their emotions and sentiments over the incident and allow the government to thoroughly investigate the incident to avert recurrence in the future.

While expressing optimism that victims of the military airstrike will get justice, Governor Sani urged the National Assembly to review some obsolete laws that will strengthen security agencies in discharging their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

A former Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi and a former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai were also at Tudun Biri village to commiserate with the community over the unfortunate incident. They also paid a private visit to the community.

Malam Nasir @elrufai also visited survivors at the military hospital in Kaduna.

Army Apologises, Rights Group Faults Incident

Already, the Nigerian Army has apologised over the strike, reassuring that there won’t be a recurrence of such an incident but rights groups have condemned it.

“The Nigerian military’s recklessness is a result of the authorities’ consistent failure to hold them to account for a long list of such atrocities. These unlawful killings of civilians cannot be swept under the carpet,” said Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi.

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sani have also ordered a probe into the matter which threw the nation into mourning.

The incident is the second such accidental airstrike in Nigeria. Scores were also killed in January in Nasarawa State. It happened on the border connecting Benue and Nasarawa states.