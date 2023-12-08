Nigeria Removing Hindrances To Business, Tinubu Tells Shell Group

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his optimism about the prospects of increased investments from Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria and emphasized Nigeria’s long-term relationship with the company, which discovered the first commercial oil field at Oloibiri in the Niger Delta in 1956.

Tinubu said this on Friday while receiving the management of Shell Group, led by its Global Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Ms. Zoe Yujnovich, the President said his administration will continue to ensure the security and viability of existing and new investments in the country.

He said: “We are very focused on resolving all investment-related issues. There is no bottleneck that is too difficult for us to remove in our determined march toward making Nigeria the African haven for large-scale investment in all key sectors. We need each other”.

READ ALSO: Shell Eyes $6bn In Nigeria Offshore, Gas Investments

In the statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, Ms. Yujnovich expressed Shell’s commitment to maintaining its legacy of investments in Nigeria, particularly as the company refocuses its investment to key into new and existing opportunities in the Deepwater and Gas sector.

She outlined the company’s dedication to the development of the gas value chain in the country, including a substantial commitment of $1 billion over the next five to ten years, aimed at unlocking gas resources for domestic use and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project.

Furthermore, Ms. Yujnovich announced an imminent $5 billion investment opportunity in the Bonga North project off the shores of Nigeria, located in the deep water.