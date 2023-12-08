NYSC Confirms Release Of Two Abducted Zamfara Corps Member

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the release of two corps members who were kidnapped in Zamfara.

The Director of Press and Public Relations for the scheme, Eddy Megwa, announced that the abducted corps members were freed on Thursday.

The corps members were abducted while travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto State in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus to participate in the mandatory National Service.

Of the 11 kidnapped, three managed to escape during the abduction, leaving eight and the driver taken to the bush.

Megwa revealed that one individual was rescued on September 1, while another regained freedom on October 20, and the latest two on Thursday. However, four members are still awaiting rescue.

“Yesterday, we were all excited to hear that two of our prospective corps members, who were kidnapped in the Zamfara saga, were rescued by the military,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“It’s a thing to be happy; it’s hope for all of us and the family. Even the remaining four—two girls and two boys—will still be rescued very soon.

“It’s been worrisome for us in the scheme over this number of months that these young ones that are coming up to serve their Fatherland were kidnapped,” he said.

According to him, the released corps members are receiving medical attention, and once they regain strength, they will be reunited with their families and continue their national service.

“Yesterday we also had two out of the den of the kidnappers and they are in the hospital getting medical attention. I want to believe that once they are strong, they will reunite with their families and get on with their national service,” he said.

‘Hope For Remaining Four’

Megwa affirmed the commitment of the NYSC to ensuring the safe release of the remaining four still held by the kidnappers.

“The DG told the entire nation that we will stop at nothing to ensure that these prospective corps members are rescued unhurt and that is what we have,” the press director said.

“What just happened is that there is hope for the remaining four, who are still in the kidnappers’ den.

“This kidnapping issue is everywhere and the only thing we need to do is take precautionary measures so that we don’t run into this bane of the underworld.”

The press director called for caution and advised travelling corps members to take preventive measures, avoid night travel and rest after 6 p.m. to reduce the risk of falling victim to criminal activities.

“Ensure you don’t travel at night; travel in the daytime. Once it is 6 p.m., break your journey and rest somewhere. After that, you continue your journey,” he said.