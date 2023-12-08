Police Arrest Constabularies For Demanding Money From Dutch Woman

Adejobi also disclosed that ”the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, has instituted a disciplinary procedure on the matter immediately.”

”The police authority has condemned the act and ordered that the men and their supervising Divisional Police Officer be sanctioned accordingly.”

He described the act as unpolice-like and would never be tolerated in any manner.

He assured that the Force would, however, intensify efforts in commencing the reorientation programme as initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, for officers and men of the Force to address issues of this nature and reposition the Nigeria Police.