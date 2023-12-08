Shettima Inaugurates National Council On Privatisation

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the National Council on Privatisation.

The Council is chaired by the Vice President himself.

Other members of the committee are the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senators and members of the House of Representatives and the Bureau of Public Enterprises as well as members of the private sector.

The mandates of the NCP include commercialisation, privatisation and optimisation of government investments and to implement of the strategy of increasing the value that the Federal Government gets from its investments.

The council is to also oversee the outright sales of some assets of the government.