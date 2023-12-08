Sultan Of Sokoto Promises To Get Justice For Victims Of Kaduna Bombing

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has joined in the demand for justice for victims of the mistaken army airstrike in Tudun Biri village of Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

He vowed to keep pushing until justice is served the people.

The Sultan stated this at the 25th anniversary of the 11th Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad on the throne, at the Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Others agreed that the event provided an opportunity for the people of Southern Kaduna to unite for peace to reign in that part of the state.

Eighty five persons were confirmed dead in the strike and scores were injured in the most recent military mishap.

Following the accidental airstrike, the Nigerian Army has apologised over the strike, reassuring that there won’t be a recurrence of such an incident.

During his visit to Kaduna on Thursday, Vice President Kashim Shettima, assured that the Federal Government is determined to fully probe the accidental bombing and thereafter punish anyone found culpable in the incident.

He also pledged that the victims of the incident would be supported by the Federal Government.

“There is no gain in dwelling too much on this incident that has happened. I am here because the President is deeply concerned; he was deeply touched by what happened.

“Let’s not talk about the numbers, one life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in a pogrom. The heart of the President is with the bereaved families. We were at the hospital to sympathise with the victims and be rest assured that the Federal Government stands by the community affected and the government and people of Kaduna State on this unfortunate incident.

“It is already directed by Mr President, an investigation is being conducted with a view to preventing a re-occurrence of the incident and we expect a report to be submitted in the shortest possible time,” Shettima said days after the incident threw the nation into mourning.

The Vice President also hinted at plans by the Federal Government to rebuild Tudun Biri village.

According to the VP, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started in Kaduna State, with a complete package, including houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives and solar energy, among others, in Tudun Biri community as a way of compensation for the destruction caused by the drone misfire.