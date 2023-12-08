Three Terrorists Killed As Troops Foil Attack In Zamfara

The troops of Joint Task Force, Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), have thwarted a terrorist attack on Danjibga village of Tsafe Local Government Area and averted farm produce destruction in Faru village of Maradun LGA all in Zamfara State.

During the encounters, three terrorists were neutralised and three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, ammunition, and two motorcycles were recovered.

In a statement, the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim said on the 7th of December, the joint Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji foiled a terrorist attack on Danjibga village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state, following a serious firefighting that left two of the terrorists neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO: Amnesty International Criticises Military, Says Kaduna Bombing Unacceptable

”The troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one magazine, and one motorcycle during the pursuit of the terrorists.,” he also revealed.

Similarly, on the same date, another encounter ensued between the troops and terrorists, following information on the terrorists’ destruction of farm produce and farmlands at Faru village general area of Maradun Local government area of Zamfara state.

‘The troops engaged the terrorists in a gun duel forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray.”

”During the encounter, one terrorist was neutralized while one AK-47 Rifle, magazine, ammunition, and one motorcycle were recovered.”

According to Captain Ibrahim, the motorcycle was destroyed instantly.

Zamfara is one of the north-western states that is affected by banditry. Others include Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kaduna.