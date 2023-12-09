Kaduna Zonal EFCC Secures Over 200 Convictions In 12 Months

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured over 200 convictions between January to December 2023.

Speaking on Saturday at the walk against corruption to mark the United Nations Anti- Corruption Day, the head of the command, Aisha Abubakar, said the EFCC’s investigation activities have led to the recovery of assets worth millions of naira during the period under review.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu’s Signature ‘Forged’, Ondo Commissioner Writes Aiyedatiwa

While she decried the prevalence cases of internet-related fraud, particularly among the youths as young as 14 years, she assured that the commission will continue to relentlessly fight against corruption and economic crimes.

She said the commission, in addition to enforcement activities, will continue to pursue its prevention mandate with relentless vigour through engagement with different stakeholders in the fight against corruption.