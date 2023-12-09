Katsina: 69 Abducted Victims Rescued, Weapons Recovered  In One Month, Say Police

The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday said it rescued sixty-nine (69) kidnapped victims and neutralised three suspected kidnappers in the state.

This is part of the recent achievements recorded by the command from November 1st – 30th, 2023.

The command also recovered 185 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, 90 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, (making a total of 275 live ammunition), 13 AK-47 magazines, and 57 bags of maize.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Constabularies For Demanding Money From Dutch Woman

The Police Spokesman, Aliyu Sadiq, in a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters, Katsina explained that, within the period under review, 81 cases of major crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, cattle rustling among others, were reported.

He noted that 130 suspects were arrested in connection with the reported cases, and 63 cases were charged to court.

“A total number of thirty-eight (38) suspected armed robbers, sixteen (16) murder suspects, nineteen (19) suspected rapists, one suspect in possession of illicit drugs, and a total number of forty-two (42) suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, inciting disturbance and belonging to a gang of brigands, among others,” he added.

The State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Musa further, appreciated the efforts of the good people of the State, calling on them to continue to support the command in the ongoing fight against criminality in the state by providing timely information on criminal activities to enable the command take decisive action to deter any form of criminal activity in the state.