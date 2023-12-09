Look Away From National Politics If You Want To Succeed, Group Tells Fubara

As the political crisis in Rivers State persists, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been advised to look away from national politics and concentrate on Rivers State to bring the desired development to the oil-rich state.

The National Co-ordinator of Ogoni Solidarity Forum Celestine Akpobari handed the advice while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

“He should stay away from national politics because that is the drain; conduit that has eaten deep into the resources of Rivers State,” Akpobari said.

“Nobody should cajole him to dabble into national politics if he wants to write his name in gold,” he added.

Akpobari, who is also a renowned environmental activist, noted that instead of exhausting energy into the political tussle and federal politics, the Governor should maximise the support he is presently enjoying from Rivers people and harness the untapped treasures that lie in the green economy and tourism in Rivers State.

He urged the Rivers governor to spread development to other parts of the state instead of just the capital, Port Harcourt.

“There are a lot of things he can do in this state. The first is to ensure that the one-city state syndrome is destroyed,” he added.

Earlier, the Leader of the Ogoni Peoples Assembly, Reverend Probel Williams, appealed to genuine elders in the state to wade into the crisis in the state, admonishing some persons he alleged are fueling the crisis to allow peace to reign.

While condemning the political crisis, he described the development as avoidable and an embarrassment.

“We are using this opportunity to call on elders of Rivers State to wade into the crisis in the state and give all necessary support to the Governor [Sim Fubara],” he said