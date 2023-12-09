Northern Group To Sue FG Over Kaduna Bombing

A group, the Concerned Northern Lawyers Forum, has condemned the recent military accidental bombing at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with a threat to institute legal action against the Federal Government over the incident.

The group said the decision to sue the Federal Government is to demand payment of adequate compensation for the victims of the military drone attack.

Speaking at a news conference in Kaduna on Saturday, a spokesman for the group, Nafi’u Abubakar, countered the Nigerian Army’s claim that the attack was a mistake, insisting that the operation was deliberately planned against the innocent civilians of Tudun Biri community.

He urged the Federal Government to immediately commence a thorough independent investigation into the bombing incident with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

Abubakar also asked the Nigerian Army to reevaluate its rules of engagement and training procedures to prevent the loss of innocent lives during its operations.

Army Apologises, Rights Groups Fault Incident

Over 85 persons were confirmed dead in the strike that occurred on December 3, 2023 while scores were injured in the most recent military mishap.

Already, the Nigerian Army has apologised over the strike, reassuring that there won’t be a recurrence of such an incident but rights groups have condemned it.

“The Nigerian military’s recklessness is a result of the authorities’ consistent failure to hold them to account for a long list of such atrocities. These unlawful killings of civilians cannot be swept under the carpet,” said Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi.

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sani have also ordered a probe into the matter which threw the nation into mourning.