NAF Eliminates Terrorist Kingpin, Others In Niger Air Strike

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday said an air strike undertaken by its Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, on Wednesday, neutralized scores of terrorists including the dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Yellow Jambros, in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

In a statement signed by its director of public relations and information, Edward Gabkwet, NAF said the terrorists met their end while attempting to cross Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun LGA.

According to NAF, prior to the strike, Yellow Jambros and his cohorts were trailed from Zamfara State into Niger State riding 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger State border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“At Kusasu, 5 other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river. It was at this point that the authorization to undertake a strike was given.

“The precision strike was adjudged effective as it neutralized Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles and sank the boat.

“Though it was unusual for terrorists riding in a convoy of 18 motorcycles to travel in broad daylight, it was apparent that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts had assumed that air strikes were suspended following the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State and wanted to exploit the perceived window of opportunity,” the statement read in part.

It noted that Yellow Jambros and his cohort have been responsible for several kidnappings and killings along the Abuja-Kaduna Road and in several communities in Kaduna, Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States.

“In October 2020, a kidnapped kingpin known as Mohammed Sani, arrested by the Police in Zamfara State for murdering over 50 of his victims due to their inability to mobilize ransom claimed that he worked for Yellow Jambros, who usually supply him with fake military and police uniforms, guns and other weapons needed to execute his operation,” the NAF statement added.