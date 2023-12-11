CAF Awards: Super Falcons Win Women’s Team Of The Year

The Super Falcons have been named the Women’s Team of the Year at the CAF 2023 Awards off the back of an impressive showing at the World Cup earlier in the year.

Nigeria’s brave ladies bowed out of the competition in the round of 16. They lost to England on penalties after normal and extra time ended barren.

Before the defeat, the Super Falcons did not lose a match in their three group games. They drew Olympic champions Canada, shock co-hosts Australia, and settled for a point against the Republic of Ireland.

