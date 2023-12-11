Dangote Refinery Will Champion Nigeria’s Energy Security — Otedola

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has described the Dangote Refinery as the “8th wonder of the world”, saying it will champion Nigeria’s energy security.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Otedola said the refinery promises economic transformation for Nigerians and generations to come.

“By meeting our requirements for all refined petroleum products, it will champion energy security and independence for our nation and act as a catalyst for a new era of prosperity for the subcontinent. It promises economic transformation for Nigerians today and for generations to come,” he wrote.

The refinery sited in Lagos and owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is said to have commenced operations with 350,000 barrels a day.

The refinery recently received its first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade, which represents the first phase of the six million barrels to be supplied to the refinery by several suppliers.

Congratulating his “bestie”, Otedola described Dangote as a visionary patriot.

He said the refinery is “much more than just an industrial milestone; it’s a testament to the visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence of one of Africa’s finest and most dogged patriots”.

“I had a front-row seat as this vision was conceptualized and took shape. And I am familiar with the sleepless nights you’ve had to work through over the last decade to bring this dream to fruition.

This refinery is a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians and Africans. It is also at the vanguard of championing environmental sustainability,” Otedola said.