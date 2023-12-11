Gunmen Abduct Cross River Traditional Ruler, Kill Aide

Gunmen have abducted a traditional ruler in Cross River Etiyin Maurice Edet and also killed one of his aides, police authorities in the South-South state said on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command Irene Ugbo told Channels Television that the traditional ruler of Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the State was abducted on Sunday night at his residence in the council area.

She explained that the aide to the traditional ruler was shot dead in the process but efforts have been intensified to ensure the rescue of the abductee.

The police image maker did not also confirm if the abductors were demanding money to release the abductee or even contacted his family.

His abduction is the latest in a series of attacks on traditional rulers across the country in recent times.