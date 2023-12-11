Gunmen Attack Plateau Community, Kill Four

Four persons have been killed by assailants in Gudum Village of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack according to accounts from residents of the village occurred on sunday night.

The target of the attackers was the ward head of the village whose residence was set ablaze, with his wife and children held hostage while he escaped from the scene.

However, the intervention of the personnel of Operation Safe Haven following a distress call forced the assailants to flee from the scene after killing four persons, all of them males.

READ ALSO: Seven Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Anambra Nightclub

Governor Caleb Mutfwang in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Ber condemned the attack and directed security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor sympathised with the affected families as he described the attack as barbaric and unacceptable where women and children were trapped inside two rooms and were rescued by security personnel.