LASTMA Sacks Five Officials For Corruption, Other Offences 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has terminated the appointments of five of its officials for corruption and other offences.

In a statement on Monday by LASTMA spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, the traffic management authority said letters of Termination of Appointments were released to the officers on December 8, 2023.

Taofiq said the recommendation to terminate the appointments of the officers was ratified by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

“While Five (5) LASTMA Officials indicted for corruptions received letter of Termination of appointment’, remaining two (2) received letter of ‘Reprimand’ for absence from duty posts without leave,” he said.

He also said seven other officers were reprimanded for other infractions while other cases against remaining 14 indicted officials were undergoing additional administrative review.

Similarly, the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakara Oki stated that the disciplinary action taken was in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Oki maintained that the Agency would only get better if and when members of the public shared their experiences, including positive ones, and provided evidence where applicable of perceived misdemeanors.

He implored road users in Lagos to always comply with the State Traffic Law in order not to run foul of the law, which will attract penalties as stated in the law.