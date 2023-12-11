PHOTOS: El-Rufai Visits Buhari In Daura, Katsina

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Ex-governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, shared photos from the visit on his X account on Monday.

According to Adekeye, El- rufai’s visit to Buhari is the first since both of them left office on May, 29th, 2023, the former Governor was accompanied to Daura by some of his former aides including his former Honorary Adviser, Jimi Lawal, and Hafiz Bayero, former administrator Kaduna Capital Development Authority.

Buhari and El-Rufai, both of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), left offices in May this year after eight years each.