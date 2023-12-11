Terrorist Kingpin Yellow Janbros Killed In Niger Air Strike – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says an air strike undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on December 6, 2023, killed terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Yellow Jambros in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

NAF, in a statement on Sunday, said scores of other terrorists were also neutralised alongside Yellow Jambros.

The terrorists met their end while attempting to cross Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun LGA, said NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet.

“Prior to the strike, Yellow Jambros and his cohorts were trailed from Zamfara State into Niger State riding 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger State border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“At Kusasu, 5 other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river.

“It was at this point that the authorization to undertake a strike was given. The precision strike was adjudged effective as it neutralized Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles and sank the boat.”