Tinubu Arrives Maiduguri For Chief of Army Staff Conference

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, for Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.

His plane touched down around 11:47am at the Air Force Base and observed a brief military parade.

Tinubu was received by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum; former governor Ali Modu Sheriff; Minister of Defense, Abubakar Badaru; Senator Ali Ndume; among other dignitaries.

The President is also expected to launch 100 buses including 50 electric vehicles procured by the Borno State Government to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on citizens.

Tinubu will do this shortly after paying homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai.