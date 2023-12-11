Veteran Broadcaster Aisha Bello Dies, Tinubu Mourns

A veteran broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Aisha Bello, is dead.

Bello, who spent 35 years at NTA until her retirement in 2022, reportedly died on Monday.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Bola Tinubu expressed grief over Bello’s demise, saying her legacy in broadcast journalism lives on.

“During her time as the presenter of the flagship ‘NTA Network News at 9’, Nigerians and viewers around the world looked forward to seeing her smile, warmth, and wisdom as she delivered news that can be trusted objectively.

“She mentored many young women who took to broadcasting, mainly by watching and listening to her eloquence, passion, and integrity on the screen, in the newsroom, and off the screen.

“Her legacy in broadcast journalism lives on in the rich news archives she leaves behind and the contributions she made to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria. She brought news to life and will continue to be a beacon to inspire generations in the beautiful art of broadcasting,” the President stated.

President Tinubu prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort for those who mourn.