Chelsea’s James Suffers Fresh Hamstring Injury

Chelsea captain Reece James has suffered another hamstring injury that threatens his involvement in England’s squad at Euro 2024.

The right-back went off injured during Chelsea’s 2-0 loss away to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton,” said a statement on Chelsea’s website, posted Tuesday.

“The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury. Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham.”

Although no timescale has been put on James’ return from a seventh hamstring problem in three years, he could now be sidelined for at least three months.

Surgery would likely delay James’s comeback but could prove beneficial to the 24-year-old’s long-term prospects.

James missed last year’s World Cup with a knee injury.

He was also absent from England’s last training camp, with national manager Gareth Southgate warning he was risking his place by staying away.

Southgate has several options at right back in what is set to be a 23-man squad for next year’s finals in Germany, with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those competing for places.

Meanwhile, James’ latest setback is a fresh blow to a Chelsea side who are 12th in the Premier League, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and left-back Marc Cucurella also going off injured against Everton.

The trio join a lengthy injury list at the west London club, with vice-captain Ben Chilwell also out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Two of Chelsea’s most expensive pre-season signings, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, are yet to play a minute of competitive football.

But the Blues will hope Nkunku has recovered from a knee injury by the time Sheffield United visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.