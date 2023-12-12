Customs Faults Officer Demanding N5,000 Bribe From Passenger, Begins Probe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has condemned a female officer caught in a viral video demanding a bribe from a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The unidentified officer was seen in the less than two-minute clip requesting a sum of N5,000 while clutching the trolley containing the passenger’s luggage.

After the passenger was heard saying he could not afford the N5,000 sum, the officer reduced the sum to N3,000.

Again, the passenger said he could not afford to pay the sum of N3,000. When asked how much he could afford, the passenger said he could part with N1,000, a situation that provoked the Customs officer.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the NCS spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, described the incident as “unprofessional conduct”, saying the officer’s action was “inconsistent” with the values of the agency.

Maiwada stated that a “comprehensive investigation” has commenced to ascertain what transpired during the incident.

He also didn’t reveal if the Customs officer will be suspended during the probe.

“We wish to confirm that the Officer implicated is indeed a member of the Nigeria Customs Service, properly assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command,” the statement reads.

“We encourage passengers and the public to report any instances of misconduct or corruption promptly.

“These reports are crucial in upholding the integrity of our service and ensuring that officers adhere to the highest ethical standards.

“The NCS is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity.”