IGP Deploys New Police Commissioner To Lagos State

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated December 12, 2023
A file photo of Adegoke Fayoade. Facebook: Owolabi Ishaq Adewale Elewa

 

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed Adegoke Fayoade as the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State. 

This is according to a Tuesday tweet by Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi.

“IGP deploys CP Adegoke Fayoade to Lagos Command. Lagos has a new commissioner of Police. Congrats to my boss, Adegoke Fayoade,” he wrote on his X platform.

He will be taking over from Idowu Owohunwa. The latter has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon Ikoyi, Lagos.

Until Fayoade’s recent deployment, he was in charge of Armament at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

