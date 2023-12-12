IGP Deploys New Police Commissioner To Lagos State

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed Adegoke Fayoade as the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

This is according to a Tuesday tweet by Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi.

“IGP deploys CP Adegoke Fayoade to Lagos Command. Lagos has a new commissioner of Police. Congrats to my boss, Adegoke Fayoade,” he wrote on his X platform.

He will be taking over from Idowu Owohunwa. The latter has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon Ikoyi, Lagos.

Until Fayoade’s recent deployment, he was in charge of Armament at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.